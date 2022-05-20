49ers preseason schedule dates and times released

The 49ers on Friday announced dates and times for their preseason schedule. Opponents have been known for awhile, but an Aug. 25 matchup vs. the Texans in Houston was the only game with a date.

Here’s the full preseason slate:

August 12 vs. Green Bay Packers at 5:30 pm

August 20 at Minnesota Vikings, 4:00 pm

August 25 at Houston Texans, 5:00 pm

San Francisco’s first two preseason bouts will show on KPIX 5 in the Bay Area. The third game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The 49ers will spend some additional time in Minnesota between their first and second games to practice against the Vikings.

After the preseason finishes up the 49ers will have two weeks to prepare for the start of the regular season. Their opener is set for Sept. 11 in Chicago.

