49ers' preseason schedule: Dates, times announced for all four games

The 49ers' four-game preseason schedule is set, highlighted with an Aug. 21 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium.

It took the Raiders moving to Southern Nevada for the teams to renew their preseason series.

The clubs have not met in the preseason since Aug. 20, 2011 – a night that was marred by fan violence at Candlestick Park. Two men were victims of a non-fatal shooting, another man was beaten unconscious in a restroom and numerous fights erupted in the stands.

The teams met twice in the regular season since the preseason series was postponed. The 49ers won the last meeting, 34-3, on Nov. 1, 2018, at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers are scheduled to open the exhibition season on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Denver Broncos.

In a normal summer, the 49ers' trip to Colorado would have presented the teams with an opportunity to hold joint practices during training camp. But with uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, such an arrangement would add another level of complications and concerns.

The 49ers are scheduled to return home for a Friday, Aug. 21, game against the Raiders at 7 p.m.

In Week 3 of the exhibition season, the 49ers are slated to travel to face the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. (PT). The 49ers' final tune-up game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.

If all things go as the NFL has planned, the 49ers will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.

#49ERS SCHEDULE

1) 9/13 AZ

2) 9/20 @ NYJ

3) 9/27 @ NYG

4) 10/4 PHI (SNF)

5) 10/11 MIA

6) 10/18 RAMS (SNF)

7) 10/25 @ NE

8) 11/1 @ SEA

9) 11/5 GB (TNF)

10) 11/15 @ NO

11) BYE

12) 11/29 @ RAMS

13) 12/7 BUF (MNF)

14) 12/13 WAS

15) 12/20 @ DAL (SNF)

16) 12/26 or 27 @ AZ

17) 1/3 SEA

































— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 7, 2020

