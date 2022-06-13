49ers preseason opener to air on NFL Network

Two of the 49ers’ three preseason games will be accessible, live to a nationwide audience. The NFL on Monday announced San Francisco’s preseason opener at Levi’s Stadium against the Green Bay Packers on August 12 will air live at 5:30pm Pacific Time on NFL Network. It’s one of 22 preseason bouts that will air there.

San Francisco will also play the Texans in their preseason finale on Amazon Prime.

Any Packers-49ers matchup will draw some extra eyeballs, so it’s not a huge surprise the NFL jumped on the chance to get this one on its airwaves.

For the 49ers it’ll presumably be Trey Lance’s first game as the full-time starter, and he may get some extra run due to his lack of in-game experience. Preseason reps are a tune-up for seasoned starters. They’ll be invaluable for Lance and a new-look offensive line.

For Green Bay the preseason opener will mark their first game since trading star wide receiver Davante Adams.

The 49ers and Packers last played in the divisional playoffs in January, with San Francisco escaping Green Bay with a 10-7 win.

