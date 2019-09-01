49ers practice squad tracker: Which players have made 10-man roster?

The 49ers were not awarded any players off waivers on Sunday morning. And none of the players they released on Friday or Saturday were claimed, either.

The 49ers on Sunday were allowed to begin putting together their 10-man practice squad.

The 49ers announced nine of the additions, and NBC Sports Bay Area reported the 10th and final player to the team's practice squad:

OT Ryan Pope

The 49ers signed offensive tackle Ryan Pope, whom the Detroit Lions waived on Saturday. Pope was a highly coveted undrafted rookie from San Diego State. Pope (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) is highly athletic, and someone the 49ers believe they can develop.

Here are the moves the 49ers announced on Sunday:

The 49ers brought back linebacker/safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to the practice squad. Flannigan-Fowles finished the preseason in impressive fashion with an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers.

DL Kevin Givens

Kevin Givens, an undrafted rookie from Penn State, had a very impressive training camp and preseason.

S Marcell Harris

Marcell Harris was among the 49ers' final cuts. He was a 2018 sixth-round draft pick from Florida. The 49ers kept only three safeties -- Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore -- on their initial 53-man roster.

TE Daniel Helm

Daniel Helm, an undrafted rookie from Duke, has the versatility to play tight end, fullback and special teams.

WR Malik Henry

The 49ers brought back Malik Henry, a speedy undrafted rookie from West Georgia. Henry caught two passes for 20 yards in the preseason.

LB Elijah Lee

The 49ers brought back Elijah Lee to the practice squad after he finished last season as a starter. The 49ers kept five linebackers on their 53-man roster -- Kwon Alexander, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Mark Nzeocha and Azeez Al-Shaair.

G Ross Reynolds

Ross Reynolds is an undrafted rookie from Iowa.

DL Jeremiah Valoaga

Jeremiah Valoaga led the 49ers with 4.5 sacks during the preseason. He is a second-year player from UNLV. He appeared in nine games last season with the Detriot Lions.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

The 49ers signed running back Jeff Wilson to the practice squad after he went unclaimed on waivers. Wilson, a second-year pro from North Texas, was the NFL's fourth-leading rusher in the preseason with 178 yards and four touchdowns on 41 rushing attempts.

49ers practice squad tracker: Which players have made 10-man roster? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area