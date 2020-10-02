49ers practice squad TE suspended 6 games

The NFL suspended 49ers undrafted rookie tight end Chase Harrell for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy per Matt Barrows of the Athletic.

Harrell’s suspension will open up a spot on the 49ers’ 16-man practice squad, although no addition has been announced. This shouldn’t have any sort of impact on San Francisco, which just signed TE Daniel Helm off the Buccaneers practice squad to join their 53-man roster, indicating there weren’t any plans to elevate Harrell in his first season.

San Francisco signed Harrell as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas following this year’s draft. The 6-4, 249-pound tight end spent three seasons at the University of Kansas before transferring to Arkansas for his final two years. He caught 37 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games across four years between the two schools.