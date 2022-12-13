49ers practice squad: CB Dontae Johnson placed on IR

The 49ers on Tuesday officially placed veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson on IR with a torn ACL he sustained against the Buccaneers. His season is over.

San Francisco in a corresponding move added defensive lineman Mike Dwumfour to their practice squad.

While Johnson was injured as a member of the active roster, he was up for Sunday’s game on a standard elevation. That means he reverted back to the practice squad after the game which is why his placement on IR opened a vacancy on the practice squad instead of the active roster.

Dwumfour joined the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted free agent with the Jets. He was waived at the end of camp and latched on with the Texans practice squad. He eventually made his way to the active roster to appear in three games last season and posted five tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. This year he saw action in seven contests for Houston and tallied six tackles and three QB hits. He was let go by the Texans prior to Week 14.

With their thin depth along the defensive line, Dwumfour could see action as early as this week.

