49ers practice report: Trent Williams looks to be questionable vs. Patriots

49ers practice report: Trent Williams does not practice due to ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Left tackle Trent Williams did not take part in 49ers practice on Wednesday, and his availability to play this week is in question.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said an MRI examination on Monday showed the nature of Williams’ ankle injury will make it difficult -- but not impossible -- for him to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

“It showed that nothing was broken and that it wasn't a high ankle, so that was good news,” Shanahan said. “But (he) still is in too much pain to practice today. I know he'll be questionable throughout the week, so hopefully it'll get better each day. But it's not there, yet.”

Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) and linebacker Kwon Alexander are not expected to play this week. Safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) did not practice, and it appears likely Marcell Harris will start in his place.

If Williams is unable to play, second-year player Justin Skule would likely start at left tackle. Skule replaced Williams for two snaps while Williams was evaluated for a head injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Skule started eight games at left tackle last season while Joe Staley was injured.

“He did a good job last year for us getting thrown in there early, having to start those number of games at tackle,” Shanahan said of Skule.

“You can tell he spent his quarantine time that he did it the right way because he came to training camp bigger, stronger, and took a step forward throughout the practices. If he does get the opportunity to play here a little bit more going forward, I expect to see that on the field, too."

Here is the 49ers' practice participation report from Wednesday:

Did not practice

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin), T Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited

CB Dontae Johnson (groin), RB Jeffery Wilson (calf)