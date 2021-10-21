49ers practice report: Trent Williams sits out, two starters return

An early bye week helped, but the 49ers’ injury problem is still lingering heading into Week 7.

While a couple starters returned to action after the week off, a handful of key players sat out Wednesday’s practice as San Francisco gears up to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

One note on the 49ers’ practice report, running back JaMycal Hasty did not show up because he’s still on injured reserve even though his practice window has been opened. He won’t be required to show up on such reports until he’s officially activated off IR. There’s a chance he’s activated by the end of the week and suiting up Sunday.

Here’s Wednesday’s practice report:

Did not participate

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

QB Trey Lance (knee)

T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow)

Kinlaw remains out while working through a knee issue that’s bothered him since training camp. His status could wind up being a weekly question mark all year. Lance is still dealing with a knee sprain he suffered in his Week 5 start. His absence was expected to be one or two weeks so missing Wednesday isn’t a huge surprise. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Lance’s availability for Sunday is in doubt. Williams is a little bit of a surprise since there wasn’t anything pointing to him missing time, and now two separate issues held him out of Wednesday. He’s missed a practice or two in prior weeks and still played, so this will be something to monitor throughout the week.

Limited participation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf)

LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

Garoppolo is listed as limited, but Shanahan said he’d be virtually a full go Wednesday. Expect him to be a full participant by the end of the week and to start for the 49ers on Sunday. Harris had thumb surgery and was getting his cast on at the doctor per Shanahan. He has a chance to play Sunday.

Full participation

CB K’Waun Williams (calf)

Shanahan said going into the bye week Williams was a candidate to return to action vs. Indianapolis. He injured his calf in Week 3 and hasn’t played since, so his return will be a welcome addition to a beat up 49ers secondary.

