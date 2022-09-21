49ers practice report: TE George Kittle in action again

The 49ers’ practice report looks noticeably different as they begin their Week 3 preparations.

Wednesday’s session had some good news and bad news with George Kittle practicing again, but a handful of new injuries making the non-participants more crowded than it has been the first two weeks.

Interestingly, while the 49ers have some injury problems, so do the Denver Broncos who they’ll face Sunday night.

Here’s a look at both injury reports from Wednesday:

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (foot)

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

The most notable name here is Armstead, who is new on the injury report. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday said Armstead’s foot started bugging him Sunday, but Shanahan is optimistic about the defensive lineman’s chances to play in Week 3. Brunskill is still dealing with the hamstring he hurt in the preseason opener, while Davis-Price and Kroft are both expected to miss a few weeks. Davis-Price suffered a high ankle sprain and Kroft sprained his MCL. Both injuries occurred vs. Seattle.

Limited participation

TE George Kittle (groin)

Going back to Friday this is Kittle’s second consecutive practice. Shanahan seemed optimistic about Kittle’s return to action Sunday in Denver. The 49ers’ star tight end has missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury he sustained Monday before the season opener.

Denver Broncos

Did not participate

DE Randy Gregory (knee)

WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder)

DT D.J. Jones (ankle)

G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder)

Limited participation

WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip)

LB Josey Jewell (calf)

S Caden Sterns (hip)

Full participation

T Billy Turner (knee)

CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)

