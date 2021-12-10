49ers practice report: Still no Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell ahead of Week 14

The 49ers may have to go into a crucial Week 14 showdown against the Bengals without two of their top offensive weapons.

Their practice participation report for Thursday looked mostly the same as it did Wednesday, which isn’t necessarily good news for San Francisco. Neither Deebo Samuel nor Elijah Mitchell returned to practice, and their chances of suiting up Sunday are dwindling.

Here’s the full practice report for Thursday:

Did not participate

RB Trenton Cannon (concussion)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

While there are no major surprises here, consecutive absences for every player in this group means their arrows are pointing the wrong direction for Sunday.

Full participation

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

OT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee)

Wilson’s return to full participation after a limited session Wednesday is a good sign. The 49ers will need him in a very thin backfield and he could wind up seeing a bulk of the carries with JaMycal Hasty working in on third downs. No setbacks for Harris and Warner is also good news for San Francisco’s defense.

Not listed

DE Dee Ford (back)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Ford could return Thursday, but he’s not listed on the participation report because he’s still on injured reserve. Per reporters on site Ford wasn’t on the field for the portion of practice open to media. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee he didn’t practice at all, but it’s not a good sign.

