49ers practice report: RB Christian McCaffrey gets much-needed rest

The 49ers on Wednesday opened their on-field preparations for their Week 5 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

They did so without a handful of key names participating due to either rest or injury.

A bit of good news from the Wednesday practice report is that wide receivers Deebo Samuel (knee) and Jauan Jennings (shin) were both back in action after dealing with injuries last week. Samuel played in Sunday’s game, but didn’t appear to suffer any setbacks by returning to practice to start Week 5. Jennings missed the Cardinals game after being listed as ‘doubtful’ on the injury report.

Here’s the full participation report from Wednesday:

Did not participate - not injury related

RB Christian McCaffrey (not injury related – resting player)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

The 49ers probably should’ve been resting McCaffrey for a day during the week before this.

Did not participate

C Jon Feliciano (concussion)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

Not a lot of good news here. Greenlaw has been in and out of practice with an ankle injury, but hasn’t missed a game. Ward’s heel injury is something he’s dealt with all season, and Mitchell is still absent after falling and banging his knee in a Week 4 practice. Feliciano is also still in concussion protocol, though that was expected since he suffered his head injury in Sunday’s game.

Limited participation

WR Jauan Jennings (shin)

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee)

Good news all around here for the 49ers. Ideally they’d practice in full, but limited sessions to start the week makes sense if the team is aiming to ease them back in by Sunday.

