SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers added just one player to the Week 7 injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Washington. Raheem Mostert is day-to-day with a knee strain, according to the team.

Without any setbacks, the players who were active in the 49ers' Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams likely will see the field again in Washington.

Injured left tackle Joe Staley pushed a weighted sled on the adjoining field near the 49ers' weight room during Wednesday's practice, indicating that his recovery from a broken fibula is on schedule. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he believes Staley could play as soon as Halloween against the Arizona Cardinals

Scroll to continue with content Ad

49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who has missed the last two games with a strained foot, is projected to return in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Before each of the last two games, Witherspoon threw the ball around with the 49ers' wide receivers during warmups.

49ers practice report

Did Not Practice

DT DeForest Buckner (vet day)

DT D.J. Jones (hamstring)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee)

TE George Kittle (groin)

T Mike McGlinchey (knee)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

T Joe Staley (fibula)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)



















Limited

DE Dee Ford (quadricep)

CB K'Waun Williams (hand)





[RELATED: Shanahan busts out jokes leading into 49ers vs. Washington]

Washington practice report

Did Not Practice

QB Case Keenum (right shoulder/foot)

S Deshazor Everett (ankle)

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring)

G Wes Martin (chest)

CB Josh Norman (thigh/hand)

RB Adrian Peterson (quad)

RB Chris Thompson (toe)















Limited

TE Vernon Davis (concussion)

T Donald Penn (not injury related)





Story continues

49ers practice report: Raheem Mostert day-to-day for Washington game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area