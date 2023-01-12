49ers practice report: No setbacks as wild card weekend looms

The 49ers’ Wednesday practice participation report didn’t come with any real news, which is good news for a San Francisco team that’s starting to get healthy.

There was only one change between Tuesday and Wednesday, and that was defensive end Nick Bosa moving into a full participation after he got a scheduled day off to begin the week.

Thursday will act as a typical Friday with the 49ers’ game scheduled for Saturday afternoon, so Thursday will give us a better indication of what the team’s health will look like going into Saturday.

For now the goal is to avoid setbacks. Limited practices during the week aren’t necessarily a sign a player won’t suit up, so as long as limited participants dealing with injuries are still participating, it’s a good sign for the 49ers.

Here’s Wednesday’s practice report:

Did not participate

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 27: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers directs his team during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi’s Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Thomas’ return seems unlikely, and Garoppolo’s return is still a long shot.

Limited participation

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck)

LB Dre Greenlaw (back)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

All of these players were limited Tuesday as well. Consecutive limited sessions should have them at least trending the right way come Thursday’s official injury report. Expect at least a handful of this group to not be listed on that report.

Full participation

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

Another full practice for Givens. He should be good to go Saturday in his first game since Week 14.

