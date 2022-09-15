49ers practice report: No news is bad news

The 49ers’ practice participation report was unchanged for the most part Thursday. Sometimes no news is good news. This is not the case for San Francisco as they try to get tight end George Kittle healthy enough to play in Week 2 against the Seahawks.

Here’s what Thursday’s participation report looks like:

Did not participate

OL Daniel Brunskill

TE George Kittle

The fact neither player has even gotten a limited session is not a good sign for their availability in Week 2. Kittle and Brunskill have both been absent from every practice this season.

Limited participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (elbow)

No surprises with Greenlaw, who’s limited because of offseason elbow surgery. He should play Sunday.

Full participation

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Williams sat out Wednesday’s session for a rest day. He was back as a full go Thursday.

