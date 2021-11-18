49ers practice report: No Elijah Mitchell to start Week 11

The 49ers got out of Week 10 without any major injury issues, but they’re not entirely out of the woods on that front.

Running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were both key in San Francisco’s win over the Rams, but both landed on the practice participation report to kick off Week 11.

Here’s what Wednesday’s practice looked like:

Did not participate

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger)

T Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Mitchell had a procedure on his finger after fracturing it Monday night. The good news is head coach Kyle Shanahan sounds relatively optimistic about his chances to play Sunday in Jacksonville. Hurst could wind up missing a few more weeks with a bad calf injury, and Hasty missed Week 10 with that ankle issue. His absence to begin Week 11 isn’t a great sign for his availability.

Limited participation

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jaylon Moore (knee)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (shin)

Samuel is dealing with a shin contusion that Shanahan doesn’t believe will keep him out Sunday. Moore’s participation, even on a limited basis, is a good sign after he missed most of Monday’s game with a knee issue. He’s considered day-to-day.

Not listed

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

SS Jaquiski Tartt (knee)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee)

Both Greenlaw and Tartt had their practice windows opened and won’t be listed on the participation report because they’re still technically on injured reserve. No designation for Wilson means he got through Monday and Tuesday with no issues cropping up in his first action since returning from a meniscus tear.

