49ers practice report: No absences, Trent Williams returns

The 49ers are getting healthy at the right time. Their practice participation report for Thursday featured no absences with Trent Williams and Elijah Mitchell both returning to action after missing Wednesday’s session.

Health is vital in the postseason and it looks like San Francisco will largely have a full version of their current roster come Sunday.

Here’s a look at the limited and full participants:

Limited participation

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

LT Trent Williams (elbow)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion)

Every limited participant is either a starter or key reserve who could return vs. Dallas to make an impact. Williams’ participation marks his first practice since spraining his elbow in Week 17. Signs point to him suiting up for the postseason. Mitchell was also absent Wednesday with a knee issue, but he played through the injury last week and it’s not expected to hamper him for the postseason. Wishnowsky hasn’t officially cleared concussion protocol, but he’s on the right track. Al-Shaair hasn’t played since Week 16 so getting him consecutive practices is a good sign for the 49ers.

Full participation

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

TE George Kittle (not injury related – resting player)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

Garoppolo is the most notable name here. His full participation is a little bit of a surprise since he’s only three weeks removed from tearing a ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand. There wasn’t a huge question about whether he’d play vs. Dallas, and this all but erases it.

Not listed

CB K’Waun Williams

Williams was a surprise scratch ahead of the Rams game, but he hasn’t been on the injury report the first two days so there don’t appear to be any lingering problems from the previous week’s absence. He’s in line to start as the nickel corner vs. a high-octane Dallas offense.

