49ers practice report: Nick Bosa out with illness to begin Week 17

There was a small point of concern for the 49ers on their first practice participation report of Week 17.

Defensive end Nick Bosa showed up as an illness-related absence from the session, which puts his availability for the 49ers’ game vs. the Raiders on Sunday in a least a little bit of doubt. Luckily the team has until Sunday to get their star DE healthy, and he has the ability to play well even without any practice.

Here’s the full participation report from Wednesday:

Did not participate

DL Nick Bosa (illness)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (illness)

The 49ers will cross their fingers on Bosa and Wishnowsky returning by Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t mention either player in his pre-practice press conference. Kinlaw is resting as part of the club’s plan for him moving forward. Shanahan said the absence wasn’t the result of Kinlaw’s surgically-repaired knee acting up.

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Hyder is back in action after missing Week 16. He could provide even more DL depth for San Francisco when he returns. Armstead and McCaffrey have been limited participants in virtually every practice for the last few weeks.

Full participation

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

The 49ers’ QB is getting healthier after suffering his injuries vs. Tampa Bay in his first start.

