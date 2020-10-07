49ers injury report: Richard Sherman won't come off IR before Week 5

Sherman won't come off IR before 49ers-Dolphins Week 5 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All-Decade cornerback Richard Sherman is not likely to be activated off injured reserve this week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Wednesday.

The 49ers opened the practice window on Wednesday morning for receiver/return man Richie James to begin practicing. James must be activated from injured reserve to be available to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers will place defensive end Ziggy Ansah (torn biceps) and nickel back K’Waun Williams (knee sprain) on injured reserve, Shanahan said. Ansah is out for the season, while Williams should be back shortly after the mandatory three-week stay on the list.

Sherman is not listed on the 49ers' injury report because he remains on IR. He is eligible to come off IR this week, but he remains sidelined to allow his calf another week to heal. Sherman said on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast Featuring Richard Sherman that he is eyeing a Week 6 return against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Wednesday, Shanahan confirmed that timetable.

“He was hoping he can get back and practice this week,” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “Just looking at him yesterday and stuff, we're going to hold him a little bit longer. I'm hoping he continues to improve and I'm hoping he’ll be ready for next week. I'd be surprised if he got in later in this week.”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to limited practice for the first time since sustaining a high right ankle sprain in the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the New York Jets. Garoppolo has sat out the 49ers’ past two and a half games with the injury.

Running back Raheem Mostert also returned to limited work after sitting out the past two and a half games, too. He sustained a knee sprain on the artificial surface of MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

One troubling element of the 49ers' participation report is cornerback Emmanuel Moseley continuing to be listed in the NFL's return-to-participation concussion protocol.

Moseley sustained a concussion in the first half of the 49ers' Week 3 win over the New York Giants. He was not cleared to play in Week 4, and he remains ineligible to practice.

Free safety Jimmie Ward did not practice due to a wrist injury.

“We weren't concerned at all just because it was just sore," Shanahan said of Ward. "That's why we didn't talk about it, but today it was sore and the fact that it was getting a little worse and not better, we just want to do some tests on it.

"I'm pretty optimistic about it. We're doing this more for precautionary reasons right now, but he is going to be held out of practice today. So, we'll see.”

Did not practice

DE Ezekiel Ansah (biceps), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), S Jimmie Ward (wrist), CB K'Waun Williams (knee, hip)

Limited

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), WR Dante Pettis (knee), WR Trent Taylor (ankle), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)