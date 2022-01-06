49ers practice report: Jimmy Garoppolo returns

It may not have been particularly pleasant for the quarterback, but Jimmy Garoppolo was back in practice for the 49ers on Wednesday. He missed all of Week 17 with a thumb injury and sat out the team’s win over the Texans.

Garoppolo, who told reporters before Wednesday’s practice that he threw a football Tuesday with some success and some lingering pain.

“It hurts. I don’t know how else to describe it,” Garoppolo said. “It feels like the web in your hand is kind of tearing a little bit. Yeah, that’s probably the best way I could describe it, but yeah it’s all good.”

Regardless of any pain, Garoppolo participated in practice for San Francisco as he tries to ready himself to play in their season finale against the Rams.

Here’s the full participation report:

Did not participate

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

DE Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

OT Trent Williams (elbow)

It has to be a little concerning for the 49ers that neither Mitchell nor Williams practiced. Mitchell had a knee injury knock him out for the three games leading up to his return last week. Williams hurt his elbow during the game and Shanahan said Monday the team would monitor him throughout the week. Perhaps their Wednesday absences are just precautionary, but it’s worth monitoring closely heading into Thursday.

Limited participation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

Garoppolo’s health will be worth watching all week, and even by Friday we may not have a good idea of whether he’s playing. However, if the quartet of defensive players that were limited can all suit up Sunday, the 49ers will return some much-needed depth in all three levels of a defense that’s been hit hard by COVID-19. Greenlaw, Hufanga and Hurst have all missed multiple weeks, while Tartt has played through a couple ailments.

COVID-19 list

CB Dontae Johnson

CB K’Waun Williams

CB Deommodore Lenoir

CB Ambry Thomas

FS Jimmie Ward

Five players missed practice because they’re on the COVID-19 list. Those players won’t show up on the injury report the same way players on injured reserve with open practice windows don’t show up.

Open practice windows

WR Mohamed Sanu

DB Tavon Wilson

CB Emmanuel Moseley

The 49ers opened the practice windows for all three players Wednesday. Their level of participation is unknown because they’re still on IR, but San Francisco could certainly use the depth Wilson and Moseley would provide. We may have to wait until Saturday to find out if they’re activated.

