49ers practice report: Jimmy Garoppolo still absent with thumb injury

All eyes were on the quarterback situation when the 49ers released their practice report for Thursday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remained out of practice with a thumb injury for the second consecutive day, and now it appears rookie QB Trey Lance will earn his second start this week against Houston.

Here’s the full participation report from Thursday:

Did not participate

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

No major changes here and no surprises. It’s hard to imagine any player who’s still out Thursday will suit up Sunday.

Limited participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL D.J. Jones (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

A bit of good news! Greenlaw hasn’t been in practice since getting hurt in his return to action against the Vikings in Week 12. It’s more likely he’ll be back to face the Rams next week, but his participation Thursday gives at least an outside chance he could see the field against Houston.

Full participation

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

No surprises after veteran rest days for the two offensive linemen.

