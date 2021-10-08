49ers practice report: Jimmy Garoppolo still out, Trent Williams returns

Kyle Madson
In this article:
The 49ers’ injury report from Thursday’s practice had two very notable pieces of information on it. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still out with a calf injury after missing Wednesday’s session. Left tackle Trent Williams was a full participant after missing Wednesday because of a shoulder injury.

Garoppolo’s absence points even more toward rookie Trey Lance making his first-career start, although head coach Kyle Shanahan said he won’t rule out the QB until he’s required to by doctors. That will at least leave the door open for him to start in Arizona.

Williams missing Sunday would’ve meant the 49ers would start rookie Jaylon Moore at left tackle in the most important game of the year.

Here’s a full rundown of Thursday’s participation report:

Did not participate

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

DL Arik Armstead (not injury related – resting player)
DL Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf)
DL D.J. Jones (knee)
TE George Kittle (calf)
CB K’Waun Williams (calf)

Jones’ name is a new one on this list, which isn’t great news for the interior of the 49ers’ defensive front. Not showing up on the injured list Wednesday and then missing Thursday’s session doesn’t typically bode well for a player’s availability.

Kittle also missed Wednesday’s session, marking two weeks in a row that he missed both Wednesday and Thursday. This may be the norm as long as his calf injury lingers.

Williams has been ruled out for Sunday, and Ebukam’s absence with a hamstring issue isn’t a good sign. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the defensive end is dealing with hamstring soreness and was day-to-day going into the week.

Limited participation

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)
RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)
CB Josh Norman (chest)

No changes among this group, although Norman shed his blue non-contact jersey as he recovers from bruised lungs he suffered in Week 3. Mitchell also took off his blue non-contact jersey this week, which puts both players on track to play Sunday. Friday’s status report will give us more clarity on them.

Full participation

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)
LT Trent Williams (shoulder)

The 49ers feared a major injury when he left during the fourth quarter against the Seahawks. He was carted to the locker room, but further testing showed the ailment wasn’t as bad as they initially thought. He missed Wednesday and was a full go Thursday which puts him in line to play Sunday barring a setback over the next couple days.

1

1

