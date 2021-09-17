49ers practice report: Javon Kinlaw back in action before Eagles game

The 49ers’ practice report had a bit of good news to offset the report that linebacker Dre Greenlaw will undergo surgery that is expected to keep him out six-to-eight weeks.

There weren’t big changes to Thursday’s participation report, but there were a couple of notable, positive differences from Wednesday.

Here’s the report:

Did not participate

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) Greenlaw's absence isn't a surprise because of news about his surgery. The Moseley knee issue could wind up forcing him out of a second consecutive game to start the season. There's a chance he could play if he practices Friday, but another DNP Thursday doesn't bode well for his chances to get in Sunday's game.

Limited participation

DE Arik Armstead (adductor) DE Dee Ford (ankle) LB Marcell Harris (oblique) DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) Harris and Ford were limited for a second-straight day. Armstead and Kinlaw were both out Wednesday and got a limited session in Thursday, which is a good sign toward them both playing in Week 2. However, Kinlaw had limited participation in the practices leading up to the opener and didn't play, so there'll continue to be questions heading into Friday when the team releases an official status report.

Full participation

There's still no full participation, but getting a full practice from any player limited Thursday would be great news for their chances to play in Philadelphia.

