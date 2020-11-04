49ers injury report: Jaquiski Tartt, Richie James return to practice

Tartt, James could return to action Thursday vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Safety Jaquiski Tartt and wide receiver Richie James took part in limited practice Tuesday under the lights of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Tartt missed the 49ers’ past two games due to a groin strain. James sat out the 49ers’ Week 8 game against Seattle with an ankle injury.

Five players did not practice, and each will not suit up for the 49ers’ game Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. That list includes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle, both of whom will be going on injured reserve.

Quarterback Nick Mullens is slated to make his third start of the season.

The 49ers could see veteran Jordan Reed return to the lineup. Reed missed the past five games with a knee sprain. Because Reed is currently on injured reserve, he was not included on the team’s official injury report. He was scheduled to take part in limited practice.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that running back Tevin Coleman, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will not be available to play.

Here is the 49ers' official practice participation report from Tuesday:

Did not practice

RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), TE George Kittle (foot), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

Limited

WR Richie James (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

