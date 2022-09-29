49ers practice report: Injuries stacking up heading into Week 4

The 49ers’ injury problems are already having a sizable impact on their 2022 season.

It’s still early in the year though and a handful of injured players should be able to return to have an impact this year.

A good illustration of the 49ers’ injury situation comes in the form of their first practice report ahead of Week 4. The Monday night game pushes everything back one day on the schedule so Thursday becomes Wednesday in terms of the typical practice week.

Here’s a look at the 49ers’ first Week 4 practice report:

Did not participate

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

DL Arik Armstead (foot)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

TE Ross Dwelley (rib)

WR Danny Gray (hip)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Gray and Kinlaw are the two surprises here. Their situations will be worth monitoring closely throughout the week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is holding out hope Armstead will be available against the Rams after missing Week 3.

“Yeah, it is improving, he was real close to going,” Shanahan said Thursday. “We thought he did good in that workout before the game, but we held him back and it’s still the same today as it was on gameday, so hopefully it’ll be good by Monday.”

Limited participation

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

Thursday marks Brunskill’s first practice of the year. If he’s limited all week the 49ers may not want to thrust him into a starting role. However, it wouldn’t be a shock if he becomes a starter at some point.

Rams practice report

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Did not participate

C Brian Allen (knee)

CB Decobie Durant (hamstring)

S Jordan Fuller (hamstring)

CB David Long (groin)

Limited participation

CB Derion Kendrick (concussion)

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire