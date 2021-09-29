49ers practice report: George Kittle sits out with calf soreness

The 49ers began their week of preparation for a Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks missing some key names on the practice field.

Given the team’s injury woes early on, it’s never good to see players sitting out full sessions. However, with a couple exceptions, it sounds like the 49ers’ health should look a little better Sunday than it did on Wednesday’s practice report.

Here’s what Wednesday looked like:

Did not participate

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

TE George Kittle (calf)

CB Josh Norman (chest)

CB K’Waun Williams (calf)

The only minor surprise here is Kittle’s full absence. Head coach Kyle Shanahan after Sunday’s game against Green Bay said Kittle exited late with some calf pain. That pain hadn’t subsided by Wednesday which is why the All-Pro tight end was out. Shanahan was optimistic about Kittle’s chances to play vs. Seattle though.

“I mean, he should be alright this week,” Shanahan said. “Just sorer today than we expected and we’ll take it day-by-day now.”

Norman is dealing with bruised lungs and did some work on a side field. Kinlaw is managing a knee issue and could be a sporadic practice participant all year, and Williams has a calf strain that could push him out of multiple games.

Limited participation

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

This is a good sign for Mitchell’s availability Sunday, although there’s no guarantee he’ll return. He was working in a blue non-contact jersey and got a limited practice in last Friday before missing Week 3 against Green Bay. This will be worth closely monitoring throughout the week.

Full participation

DE Arik Armstead (adductor)

Armstead has been an on-and-off participant the last couple weeks while working through a hip problem. He hasn’t missed a game though and has played well through three weeks.

