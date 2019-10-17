49ers practice report: George Kittle expected to play vs. Washington

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers tight end George Kittle showed up on the injury report with a groin strain last Friday. Two days later, he looked completely healthy going up against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kittle was held out of practice on Wednesday, but he returned to limited work during the 49ers' padded work on Thursday at their team facility. Kittle downplayed the team's report of his physical condition and is expected to play Sunday against Washington.

Kittle caught eight passes for 103 yards in the 49ers' 20-7 victory over the Rams on Sunday.

However, the 49ers had seven players who did not participate in Thursday's practice. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon remain out of action.

Running back Raheem Mostert (knee), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and nose tackle D.J. Jones (hamstring) sustained injuries in the 49ers' win over the Rams that have kept them from practicing thus far this week.

49ers practice report

Did not practice

DT D.J. Jones (hamstring)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee)

T Mike McGlinchey (knee)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

T Joe Staley (fibula)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)















Limited

DE Dee Ford (quadricep)

TE George Kittle (groin)

CB K'Waun Williams (hand)







Washington practice report

Did not practice

S Deshazor Everett (ankle)

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring)

G Wes Martin (chest)

CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand)

RB Chris Thompson (toe)











Limited

TE Vernon Davis (concussion)



Full participation

QB Case Keenum (right shoulder, foot)

RB Adrian Peterson (quadricep)





