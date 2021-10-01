49ers practice report: George Kittle still missing

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed optimistic about tight end George Kittle’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Two days of practice haven’t matched the head coach’s optimistic tone.

“I mean, he should be alright this week,” Shanahan told reporters before Wednesday’s practice. “Just sorer today than we expected and we’ll take it day-by-day now.”

Kittle missed Wednesday’s session and was again a non-participant on Thursday’s participation report.

The good news for San Francisco is that Kittle is a veteran who doesn’t need a ton of work before playing. An extra day off to get healthy is more important than getting on the practice field.

Here’s what Thursday’s practice report looks like:

Did not participate

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

TE George Kittle (calf)

CB Josh Norman (chest)

CB K’Waun Williams (calf)

Kittle’s status should become at least a little clearer Friday. Norman’s non-participation for a second consecutive day is worrisome, but not a huge surprise given he’s recovering from bruised lungs.

Limited participation

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

Mitchell was still in a blue non-contact jersey during Thursday’s session, but the fact he’s gotten work in the first two days of the week is a positive sign for his Week 4 availability. Kinlaw was a non-participant Wednesday as he nurses his knee injury, so limited work is also a good sign for him.

Full participation

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

DL Arik Armstead (adductor)

DE Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

Good signs all around here. It’ll be interesting to see if Bosa gets more rest throughout the year if he continues getting chipped and taking extra shots the way he did Sunday against Green Bay.

1

1