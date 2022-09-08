49ers practice report: George Kittle absent, Mike McGlinchey a full go

The 49ers issued their first practice participation report of the season following Wednesday’s session.

They managed to get through the preseason in relatively good health, but their first practice report had a couple noteworthy names on it.

Not included in the report are free safety Jimmie Ward and linebacker Curtis Robinson. Both players are on IR and not available to practice. Cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive lineman Kalia Davis are also on injured lists to start the year and unavailable.

Here’s Wednesday’s practice report:

Did not participate

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

TE George Kittle (groin)

Kittle suffered a groin injury in the Monday bonus session leading up to the first week of real practice. He’s day-to-day per head coach Kyle Shanahan and could miss the regular-season opener. Brunskill is working through a hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason opener. It would appear he’s tracking to not be available for Week 1, but the club won’t ultimately have to determine that until Sunday.

Limited participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (elbow)

Greenlaw was in a blue non-contact jersey during Monday’s practice as he works back from offseason surgery. He didn’t play at all in the preseason so the club is likely to take things slow with the veteran LB.

Full participation

DL Arik Armstead (knee)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder)

T Mike McGlinchey (knee)

Good news across the board here for San Francisco. McGlinchey as a full participant is a great sign he’s trending the right direction after missing the last two preseason games and all the practices between with knee irritation he sustained after the preseason opener. Shanahan was optimistic at the end of the preseason the right tackle would be good for Week 1, and this is a sign he’s on track.

