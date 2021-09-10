49ers practice report: Emmanuel Moseley remains out with knee injury

The 49ers’ practice report brought a little good news to help offset the bad news.

The bad news is cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is still not participating. However, a couple defensive starters who missed Wednesday’s practice were back in limited action Thursday.

Here’s the practice report:

Did not participate

WR Jalen Hurd (knee) CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) Another no-go for Moseley is tough for the 49ers' thin secondary. He's set to start opposite Jason Verrett, but two non-participations put his status for Week 1 in serious doubt.

Limited participation

DT Kevin Givens (hip) DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) QB Trey Lance (right finger) Givens and Kinlaw both getting limited sessions in after missing Wednesday's practice is a good sign for the 49ers' defensive front. Missing Givens and Kinlaw wouldn't be easy to overcome in the opener despite San Francisco's depth on the DL. There's still no certainty on their availability Sunday, but getting a limited practice in Thursday has them trending the right direction.

Full participation

WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) G Aaron Banks (shoulder) DE Nick Bosa (knee) DE Dee Ford (back) LB Dre Greenlaw (hip) CB Jason Verrett (foot) No changes to this group, which is good news for San Francisco.

