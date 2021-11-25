49ers practice report: Elijah Mitchell takes part in limited work

49ers practice report: Mitchell takes part in limited work originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Running back Elijah Mitchell took part in his second limited practice in a row, and his availability for the 49ers' upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings remains in question.

Right guard Laken Tomlinson was limited for a second consecutive day with an ankle injury, while defensive lineman Maurice Hurst took part in limited practice for the first time in weeks.

#49ers participation report for Thanksgiving Day:



No practice – RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

Limited – DL Maurice Hurst (calf), RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger), OL Laken Tomlinson (ankle)

Full – CB Josh Norman (rib)

C Alex Mack, LT Trent Williams return to work after rest days. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 25, 2021

Mitchell is the 49ers' leading rusher this season with 560 yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries for a 4.8-yard average.

He underwent surgery on Nov. 16 to insert a pin into his fractured right middle finger. He did not play in the 49ers' Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Mitchell is unable to play, the 49ers will again go with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Trey Sermon as the team's top running backs.

Wilson, who missed the first half of the season after undergoing offseason knee surgery, has 78 yards on 28 rushing attempts (2.8 average). Sermon is the team's second-leading rusher with 167 yards on 41 attempts (4.1 average).

The 49ers could also deploy wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the backfield. In addition to leading the 49ers with 55 receptions for 994 yards and five touchdowns, he has added 137 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Earlier on Thursday, the 49ers opened the practice window for defensive end Dee Ford off injured reserve. The 49ers are hopeful he will be available to face the Vikings on Sunday.

Running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) was the only player currently on the team's 53-man roster who did not practice. Hurst has not played since Week 5 at Arizona due to a calf injury, but he appears to be getting closer to a return. Hasty last played against Arizona in Week 9.

The 49ers also expect linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be activated off injured reserve and suit up for Sunday's game. Greenlaw returned to practice last week. He went on injured reserve early in the season after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Greenlaw got off to a great start this season with a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown in Week 1 in a 41-22 victory over the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has started the past nine games in place of Greenlaw.

