49ers practice report: Elijah Mitchell sits out 2nd straight day

The 49ers’ practice participation report for Thursday was virtually unchanged from the Wednesday edition.

There was one major difference in that all three veterans who rested Wednesday were back in action Thursday. A key for San Francisco could be the status of rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, who remained out with a shoulder issue.

Here’s what Thursday’s official practice report looked like:

Did not participate

DE Arik Armstead (adductor) DT Kevin Givens (ankle) RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) A key for Armstead's availability will be his status Friday. If he practices it'll bode well for his chances to play Sunday. Mitchell is in a. little different boat. He's still nursing a shoulder issue and hasn't suited up for the first two days of practice. Even if he gets some in Friday it's not a guarantee he'll get on the field Sunday.

Limited participation

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) RB Trey Sermon (concussion) Good news all around here with all three players getting work in for two consecutive days. All three figure to be trending toward playing against the Packers.

Full participation

CB Josh Norman (ankle) S Jimmie Ward (not injury related - resting player) LB Fred Warner (not injury related - resting player) T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player) Nothing surprising here. All three of the resting players were off Wednesday and got back to action.

