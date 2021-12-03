49ers practice report: Elijah Mitchell participates in full

The 49ers’ practice report was still a little messy given their injury situation, but Thursday offered a sliver of good news with running back Elijah Mitchell listed as a full participant.

Mitchell has been dealing with rib and finger injuries the last couple weeks, so seeing him back in full workouts is a sign that this health is trending in the right direction. That’s going to be crucial for the 49ers with Deebo Samuel sidelined by a groin injury. Mitchell’s heavy workload will continue, but the club will need him to keep playing at a high level.

Here’s the full participation report from Thursday with several resting players back in action:

Did not participate

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

RB Trey Sermon (ankle)

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

Never say never, but we can probably rule this entire group out for Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday indicated Samuel, Warner and Sermon would miss at least one game, and he didn’t sound optimistic about Greenlaw. Harris has an outside shot but no practice Wednesday or Thursday makes it tough to envision him getting cleared by Sunday afternoon.

Limited participation

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

Both Hasty and Hurst were limited Wednesday as well. It’s a good sign for their Sunday availability that they didn’t have setbacks following Wednesday’s session.

Full participation

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger)

DL Kentavius Street (wrist)

OT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Good news all around here. This entire group will need to play well against Seattle, especially Mitchell who now becomes the focal point off the 49ers’ offense with Samuel sidelined.

