49ers practice report: Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams return

The 49ers got a bit of good news on the injury front during Thursday’s practice. Their three key offensive starters who all missed Wednesday’s session were back in action, which is a good sign for their availability Sunday in a crucial showdown vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s what Thursday’s participation report looked like:

Did not participate

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

DB Jimmie Ward (quadricep)

No surprises here. Hurst would likely be an injured reserve candidate if he hadn’t already gone on IR to start the year, and Ward is out a week or two with a quad strain. They’ve all but been ruled out for Sunday.

Limited participation

DL Dee Ford (back)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (calf)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

Mitchell, Samuel and Williams were all out of practice Wednesday. Mitchell wore a blue no-contact jersey in Thursday’s session, but the fact they were all at least able to do a little bit after sitting out the previous day is a step in the right direction for their ability to play Sunday. Ford showing up with a back injury is not good news though. He was a full go Wednesday and has been dealing with back issues throughout his career. That’ll be something to monitor closely heading into Friday.

Full participation

LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

Harris’ fellow LB Azeez Al-Shaair was on the report Wednesday as he cleared concussion protocol. His removal from the participation report entirely is an indicator he’s fully healthy for Sunday.

