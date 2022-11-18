49ers practice report: DL still banged up, and Cardinals health problems

The 49ers on Thursday released their first Week 11 practice report. It’s not exactly a ‘no news is good news’ situation, but it’s certainly not as bad as its been in weeks earlier this season.

San Francisco’s health has started to stabilize some. Meanwhile, their Week 11 opponent, the Cardinals, are struggling badly on the injury front.

Here are each team’s practice reports from the first session of Week 11:

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles)

CB Charvarius Ward (not injury related – personal matter)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Ideally Armstead would’ve been back by now, but foot and ankle injuries are tricky so it’s not a surprise the team is taking its time. Ebukam’s absence stems from Achilles tendinitis and a quad injury he sustained in the lead up to Week 10. He missed the Chargers game and an early DNP is not a great sign for his Week 11 availabiliity.

Limited participation

WR Danny Gray (ankle)

Gray rolled his ankle during pregame warmups Sunday night. A limited session is better than nothing for the rookie third-round pick.

Arizona Cardinals

Did not participate

S Budda Baker (ankle)

TE Zach Ertz (knee)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

OT D.J. Humphries (back)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

Limited participation

G Max Garcia (shoulder)

LB Markus Golden (illness)

QB Colt McCoy (knee)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Full participation

K Matt Prater (right hip, illness)

