49ers practice report: DL Arik Armstead among 4 out of 1st Week 13 practice

The 49ers on Wednesday held their first official practice of Week 13 and did so without a handful of players present.

Among the absences from Wednesday’s session was defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who is dealing with a foot issue. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday said he’s unsure whether the foot injury is something related to Armstead’s foot issues from last season. Armstead’s status for Sunday is unknown.

Others not practicing were running back Jordan Mason (hamstring), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) and left tackle Trent Williams (veteran rest day).

If Mason can’t play it would likely mean second-year RB Ty Davis-Price is active Sunday in Philadelphia. McCloud’s replacement would likely be rookie seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell as a punt and kick returner.

There was some good news with right guard Spencer Burford participating in a limited fashion. He’s still working through a knee injury that kept him out of Week 12 at Seattle. Shanahan ahead of Week 12 indicated the knee injury for Burford wasn’t expected to keep him out long-term, so there’s a good chance he’ll be able to suit up against the Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire