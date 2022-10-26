49ers practice report: Deebo Samuel among 7 players out

The 49ers began their week of practice leading up to the Rams game with the all-too-familiar sight of a relatively full practice participation report.

There were some positive developments for the team on the health front leading into Week 7, but a handful of injuries in that game pushed their number of non-participants in practice to seven.

Two names that are not on the report stand out though with defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Charvarius Ward both back practicing in full with no injury designation. Bosa returned from a groin injury last week, and Ward played despite being hurt in Atlanta the week before. Having both of them on the field is paramount.

Here’s a look at the full participation report:

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger)

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

It sounds like Juszczyk and Armstead will both miss Sunday’s game. Everyone else’s status is up in the air. Ebukam was on a light practice schedule leading into Week 7, and Williams is just getting a day off. He returned last week from a high ankle sprain. The other three – Greenlaw, Jennings and Samuel – are all new injuries and their status for Sunday is still up in the air. Shanahan wouldn’t give much info on Samuel, saying Wednesday the receiver is “making progress.”

Limited participation

CB Jason Verrett (knee)

Shanahan on Wednesday said the team would take it slow with Verrett like they have the last few weeks when he’s practiced. He could be active Sunday, but that decision will come down to how his body responds to another week of practice.

Full participation

FS Jimmie Ward (hand)

Ward is back as a full participant after easing his way in last week with a broken hand. He played with a wrap on his hand, and it looks like he’ll get past the broken hand with just one missed game.

