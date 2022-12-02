49ers practice report: Deebo Samuel out, Christian McCaffrey returns

The 49ers’ Thursday practice participation report had more good news than bad, but their health is still a concern going into their Sunday showdown against the Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium.

While a handful of players continue trending the right direction, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was out of action Thursday after suffering a setback with his quad injury during Wednesday’s session.

Here’s the full participation report:

Did not participate

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (quadricep)

A downgrade for Samuel isn’t good for his chances to suit up Sunday. He’s been dealing with various leg ailments the last couple weeks and the team could aim to shut him down to get him healthy for a handful of key games they have coming up against NFC playoff contenders. Friday should tell a better story as to his availability in Week 13.

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

OL Spencer Burford (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

DL Charles Omenihu (knee)

McCaffrey’s return after missing Wednesday is a good sign, and he indicated to reporters after Thursday’s practice that he intends to play against the Dolphins. Both Burford and Omenihu were also absent Wednesday and even a limited practice Thursday is a good sign that they’re trending the right direction. Armstead was limited again and told reporters he plans on making his first appearance since Week 4 on Sunday.

Full participation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee)

No setbacks for Garoppolo after a full Wednesday practice.

