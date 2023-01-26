49ers practice report: Deebo Samuel practices despite ankle issue

Initial reports from the 49ers’ team facility Wednesday indicated wide receiver Deebo Samuel would miss practice with an ankle injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice that Samuel wouldn’t participate due to an ankle issue that apparently isn’t new despite the wide receiver not appearing on the practice report the last couple weeks.

“It’s been there for a little bit,” Shanahan said in his press conference. “I think he’ll be alright, but it concerned us enough to not let him go today.”

Whatever concern the team had before practice evaporated quickly, because Samuel was on the field for the portion open to media. He was officially listed as a limited participant.

Here’s the full practice report:

Did not participate

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

It appears Garoppolo will not be available as a backup QB for the NFC championship game. Shanahan also expressed optimism that McCaffrey and Mitchell would both be available Sunday.

Limited participation

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DL Charles Omenihu (oblique)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Thomas has been out since Week 18 after injuring his ankle. His return to practice indicates he could be available come Sunday.

Eagles participation report

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Limited participation

T Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

The Eagles only did a walk-through, so their participation report is an estimate based on what a full practice would have been.

