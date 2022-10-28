49ers practice report: Deebo Samuel misses 2nd day of practice

The 49ers’ practice participation report didn’t change much between Wednesday and Thursday.

San Francisco with all of its injury woes this year may take additional caution heading into Week 8 with their Bye week looming. An extra week off to get healthy and right for the second half of the year may ultimately take precedence over their Sunday showdown with the Rams.

On the other hand, a win over LA would be significant for a 49ers club trying to keep pace with the Seahawks in the NFC West, which may push them to try and get a couple players back in time for Week 8.

Here’s the participation report from Thursday:

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger)

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

No major changes here. The soft tissue injuries to Samuel, Jennings and Greenlaw could keep them out of the Rams game. It sounds like Juszczyk has effectively been ruled out with a broken finger, and Armstead not returning to practice points to him missing Sunday as well.

Limited participation

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

CB Jason Verrett (knee)

No setbacks for Verrett is a good sign. Ebukam remains on the same track he was on in Week 7 as he battles through Achilles tendonitis. He still played 47 snaps against Kansas City which bodes well for his chances to have a full workload vs. the Rams.

Full participation

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

No setbacks here. Good news all around.

