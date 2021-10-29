49ers practice report: Deebo Samuel returns, Trent Williams still out

The 49ers’ Thursday practice report had a couple key changes from Wednesday as the 49ers’ injury situation continues to neither improve nor get worse.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s report and the notable changes:

Did not participate

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion)

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

DL Dee Ford (concussion)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

SS Jaquiski Tartt (knee)

OT Trent Williams (ankle, elbow)

Nothing new here, but Al-Shaair and Ford both remaining in concussion protocol isn’t a great sign for their availability Sunday, though they’ll have up until Sunday to get cleared. Williams is still day-to-day with an ankle sprain, but his continued absence after missing last week is not a good sign. Rookie Jaylon Moore could land the starting job for the second week in a row.

Limited participation

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DL Samson Ebukam (ankle)

LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

QB Trey Lance (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (calf)

Two things stand out here, one good and one bad. The good news is Samuel was limited after not participating in Wednesday’s session. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday was optimistic about Samuel’s chances to suit up. The bad news is Ebukam was not on the Wednesday report and was limited Thursday. That’s never a good sign, but we won’t likely know the extent of his ailment until Friday when Shanahan talks to media.

Full participation

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

Mack had a rest day Wednesday and was back Thursday. Another good sign for the 49ers is QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s continued absence from the injury report following a calf injury that kept him out a week.

