49ers injury report: Emmanuel Moseley returns to full practice workload

Moseley returns to 49ers practice, on pace to play vs. Rams

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley gained full clearance to return to the 49ers' starting lineup on Thursday.

Moseley returned to full practice in Santa Clara on Thursday and appears to be on pace to resume his starting role when the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

After being cleared for non-contact work on Wednesday, Moseley was fully out of the the NFL's five-phase concussion protocol a day later.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made it through another full practice and is expected to be back in the starting lineup to face the Rams. Garoppolo still is receiving treatment for his high ankle sprain.

Moseley sustained a concussion in the first half of the 49ers' Sept. 27 game against the New York Giants. He was sidelined the past two games, which contributed to the team's shortage of cornerbacks.

The 49ers started Brian Allen on Sunday in a 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins due to injuries to Moseley, Richard Sherman and Dontae Johnson. Ahkello Witherspoon informed the coaching staff that a tight hamstring would limit him only to emergency duty.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle) and cornerback Dontae Johnson (groin) did not practice and have been ruled out for Sunday's game.

The 49ers had two new additions to the injury report: Backup safety Marcell Harris (ankle) and backup running back Jeffery Wilson (calf) did not participate in practice.

Here is the 49ers' practice participation report from Wednesday:

Did not practice

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), S Marcell Harris (ankle), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), RB Jeffery Wilson (calf)

Limited

None

Full participation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), DL D.J. Jones (eye), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion)