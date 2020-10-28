49ers injury report: Safeties Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt don't practice

49ers prepare for Seahawks without Ward, Tartt practicing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Seven players on the 49ers’ 53-man roster were held out of practice on Wednesday, as the team began on-field preparations to face the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the 49ers opened the practice windows for running back Tevin Coleman, tight end Jordan Reed and nickel back K’Waun Williams. Each player is on the team’s injured reserve list with a knee injury.

“I think all three of those guys have a chance this week, but they're not going to be going (to practice) today, so we'll see how much,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said prior to practice.

Coleman was scheduled to see some limited practice time on Wednesday, Shanahan said.

“We'll see at the end of the week with him,” Shanahan said. “I'm hoping more for the Green Bay game, but I'm still holding out hope for this week.”

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and running back Jeff Wilson (ankle) sustained injuries in the 49ers’ 33-6 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 7 that will sideline them for multiple weeks.

Here is the 49ers’ practice participation report from Wednesday (Coleman, Reed and Williams are not listed because they are not currently on the team’s 53-man roster):

Did not practice

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), WR Richie James (ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin), CB Jason Verrett (not injury related), S Jimmie Ward (quadricep), RB Jeff Wilson (ankle)