49ers practice report: Christian McCaffrey out, Deebo Samuel limited to open Week 13

The 49ers went a couple weeks without any significant injury problems. That changed in their Week 12 win over the Saints when running backs Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey, along with wide receiver Deebo Samuel were all banged up during the game.

Effects of a rough Week 12 outing were seen in the team’s Wednesday practice report as they begin their on-field preparations for the Dolphins.

Here’s the full participation report:

Did not participate

OL Spencer Burford (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

DL Charles Omenihu (knee)

McCaffrey came up with what Shanahan called “knee irritation” during Sunday’s game. The star RB wore a small brace on that knee and was seen on the sidelines trying to keep his knee loose throughout the second half. His absence is part of the team’s management of that irritation. Omenihu and Burford were both hurt during Sunday’s game, and their statuses are unknown for Sunday. Mitchell will likely wind up on IR, but until he lands there the team will have to list him as a non-participant in practice.

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

WR Deebo Samuel (quadricep)

There’s good and bad news here. Samuel’s limited session with a quad issue comes after he was limited by a hamstring injury in the lead up to Week 12. The team could once again be taking it easy with their do-everything receiver, especially with more of an onus potentially falling on him to shoulder some of the load in the run game with Mitchell out. The good news is Armstead was a limited participant again after returning to practice Friday in a limited fashion. He’s had foot and ankle ailments since Week 4, and he’s trending the right direction to return soon.

Full participation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee)

A hit to Garoppolo’s knee caused a significant injury scare for the 49ers on Sunday, but the QB insisted after the game there wasn’t any lingering damage. That was confirmed Wednesday when he took the practice field for a full session with no additional hardware on his knee.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire