49ers practice report: Christian McCaffrey out, Deebo Samuel full go

The 49ers began their final regular season week of practice with a robust participation report.

One name not listed is running back Elijah Mitchell, who had his practice window opened Wednesday, clearing the way for his return from IR. Teams aren’t required to list players on the participation report until they’re on the active roster.

Another good bit of news came from the 49ers’ participation report. While a slew of players sat out Wednesday’s session, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was slated as a full participant. Samuel practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday last week. A full practice Wednesday indicates he’s trending toward returning for the club’s season finale against the Cardinals.

Here’s the full participation report:

Did not participate

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee)

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (back)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

It’s not a huge surprise McCaffrey and Banks are both out. Banks is expected to miss Sunday’s game, while McCaffrey works through an ankle sprain he suffered against the Raiders. Kinlaw’s absence is a scheduled off day while the team continues maintenance on his knee.

Limited participation

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Nothing out of the ordinary here. Armstead has been limited early in the week ever since his return.

Full participation

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Given how Samuel’s injury looked, the 49ers have to be thrilled to see him in full practice to begin Week 18.

