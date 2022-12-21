49ers practice report: Brock Purdy, Charvarius Ward limited to begin Week 16

The 49ers opened their Week 16 practices with very few surprises on the participation report.

A handful of players who’d been out in Week 15 were back in at least a limited fashion. Defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis did have their practice windows opened, but neither showed up on the practice report because players who aren’t activated yet off injured lists aren’t required to be listed.

Here’s the full Tuesday participation report:

Did not participate

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

There aren’t any real surprises in this group. Hyder suffered his ankle injury against the Buccaneers, but suited up and played 23 snaps last week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Hyder is still dealing with that same injury. His status for Saturday’s game is unknown.

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (knee)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

CB Charvarius Ward (concussion)

Purdy and Ward being in practice is a good sign for San Francisco. It means Purdy hasn’t had any setbacks with his oblique and rib injuries, and Ward is progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Moore is returning to practice for the first time after missing the last two weeks with a knee injury he sustained against the Dolphins.

Full participation

WR Danny Gray (hamstring)

CB Samuel Womack (concussion)

Gray was dealing with a hamstring issue after the Seahawks game. Womack suffered his concussion in the Bucs game, and missed the Seattle game due to the short week. He’s now progressed through concussion protocol and appears on track to play Saturday.

