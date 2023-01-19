49ers practice report: 3 players limited to begin preparations for divisional playoffs

The 49ers on Wednesday announced their first practice participation report of the week leading up to Sunday’s divisional-round showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco’s health was a sizable issue through the middle portion of the year, but it’s improved dramatically down the stretch. They got out of their wild card win over the Seahawks with relatively few injury issues.

However, those injuries bled over into their preparation for the divisional playoffs. Samson Ebukam and Jauan Jennings were both banged up against Seattle with ankle injuries. They were limited Wednesday, as was defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who’s maintaining the knee he had surgically repaired last season.

There’s no indication thus far that any of the injuries will impact any player’s status for Sunday.

Here’s the full participation report.

Did not participate

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Garoppolo’s non-participation isn’t a great sign for his availability in a potential NFC championship game.

Limited participation

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

DL Samson Ebukam (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

Even if this group is limited Thursday, there’s a good chance they can still be available for Sunday.

Not listed

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

RB Christian McCaffrey

DL Arik Armstead

McCaffrey and Armstead have both been on the injury report for injury maintenance for several weeks. They were full participants and off the participation report for the divisional round.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire