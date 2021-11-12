49ers practice report: 13 players either out or limited to start Week 10

The 49ers’ preparations for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams began Thursday with 13 players either limited or out of practice.

Generally Thursday is a big day on the practice schedule, but because the 49ers and Rams play on Monday night, everything gets pushed back a day so Thursday was the first practice of the week.

Here’s the practice participation report for Thursday:

Did not participate

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

WR Mohamed Sanu (knee)

DB Jimmie Ward (quadricep)

T Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

S Tavon Wilson (foot)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Ward could return against the Rams and is expected to return to practice Friday. Hasty, the team’s third-down back is not expected to play per Shanahan which could open the door for rookie RB Trey Sermon to see some playing time. Another good sign is Williams sitting out for rest and not because of the ankle issue he’s been dealing with since Week 5.

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (neck)

TE George Kittle (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (neck)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

All five of these players are starters and worth keeping a close eye on as the week progresses. Mitchell and Kittle have both been dealing with their respective injuries, while Armstead, Moseley and Norman all recently sustained their ailments.

Not listed

WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel was dealing with a calf injury going into Week 8 and because of it was limited in practice and questionable going into the 49ers’ Week 9 matchup against Arizona. He got through the Cardinals game with no issues and came off the practice report ahead of Week 10.

