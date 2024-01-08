49ers' potential NFC playoff matchups, ranked from best to worst originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 2023 NFL regular season has come to a close, and the 49ers (12-5) will enjoy a first-round playoff bye as they await their NFC divisional-round opponent.

San Francisco, being the conference's No. 1 playoff seed, will have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and face the lowest seed that emerges from the upcoming wild-card round at Levi's Stadium to start their postseason march.

With the playoff field officially set, here are the teams the NFC West champions could meet in the playoffs, starting next week in the divisional round, ranked from the easiest to the most difficult matchup.

There were growing pains, but Jordan Love impressed in his first season as the Packers' starting quarterback. He has a handful of young, exciting weapons around him, but they can't seem to stay healthy.

Also, the 49ers would have a field day against Green Bay's leaky run defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Is Baker Mayfield ... good? The former No. 1 overall draft pick had a renaissance season with the Bucs, who appear to be -- at the very least -- frisky.

Tampa Bay's defense is decent against the run, but its secondary has more holes than Swiss cheese, which again sets up nicely for San Francisco QB Brock Purdy. He had a perfect 158.3 passer rating, with 333 passing yards and three touchdowns, against the Bucs in Week 11.

We should expect more of the same if these teams meet in the playoffs.

There's no denying the Rams are playing excellent football right now, so they present a scary matchup for just about every team. A healthy Matthew Stafford can sling the ball as well or better than any NFL quarterback, and with Puca Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams at his disposal, the Rams' offense is firing on all cylinders.

However, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has complete and utter ownage over Sean McVay, his Rams counterpart. The playbook still should be out on LA.

It's been a fun season for America's darlings, and while the NFC North champion Lions could be a force to be reckoned with, there have been cracks in the foundation all season. Detroit is good against the run, but its pass defense is putrid.

The Lions must prove they can hang with the big boys in the playoffs.

The Cowboys hit their stride after the 49ers dismantled them in Week 5, and they boast one of the league's most explosive offenses. The Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb connection is absolutely lethal, but it won't matter if the 49ers' defense is getting after Prescott like they did earlier in the season.

San Francisco had Dallas' number in recent years, especially in the playoffs, but there's no doubt this would be a great matchup to watch.

A complete and utter collapse has left the once-top-dog Eagles vulnerable and exposed. It's clear they have major issues, especially on defense, but the roster is too good to go out without a tough fight.

Philadelphia, similar to Dallas, was humiliated by San Francisco earlier this season, and there's no doubt the Eagles are looking for revenge. Philly's fall from grace is astonishing, but it's still best to avoid them at all costs.

