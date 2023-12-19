49ers post-Week 15 injury updates from Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers have a possible Super Bowl preview Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens. It’s a huge game, but San Francisco could be dealing with some significant injury issues that are lingering from before Week 15, along with a handful of other ailments sustained during their Week 15 matchup.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday spoke with reporters on a conference call and laid out the long list of injury woes the 49ers are working through to open their Week 16 preparations:

CB Deommodore Lenoir (ribs)

Lenoir is day-to-day with a rib contusion he suffered in the 49ers’ win over the Cardinals.

DL Kalia Davis (ankle)

Davis left the game vs. the Cardinals early and was ruled out. He’s dealing with a high ankle sprain that could see him miss a few weeks. With only three regular season games left it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he’s done for the rest of the regular season.

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

Jennings is in concussion protocol. He’ll need to clear that before getting a chance to return. The Monday night game will give him an extra day to do so.

DL Clelin Ferrell (ankle)

It’s unclear when Ferrell was injured, but Shanahan said the defensive end is day-to-day.

OL Spencer Burford (knee)

Burford missed Sunday’s game in Arizona after being listed as questionable. Shanahan expects him to return for the Baltimore game.

In the same boat

Shanahan said the statuses of DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) and LB Oren Burks (knee) are all up in the air for now. The team will know more once they take the practice field Wednesday. None of that group suited up for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

