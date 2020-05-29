49ers post Jimmy Garoppolo throwback ahead of 2020 virtual graduation

During this unprecedented time, it's not only sports that have taken a hiatus. This time of year, graduates of various schools will not be able to participate in the usual ceremonies we're used to.

The 49ers wanted to take it into their own hands by hosting a virtual graduation ceremony to honor the Class of 2020.

And in order to get in the spirit of things, the team tweeted out an old school photo of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It didn't disappoint.

The ultimate #TBT



Ho'omaika'i 'ana to the Class of 2020 from Aloha Jim 🤙 pic.twitter.com/o1c6DDl25Q



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 28, 2020

Oh yeah, check out that puka shell necklace. Never leave home without it.

The team also gave out superlatives to various players. Jimmy G was the "Best Smile," of course, with Mike McGlinchey voted "Most Likely to win American Idol." That probably has to do with that one time he did carpool karaoke with recently retired tackle Joe Staley.

Speaking of, Staley will be one of the commencement speakers at the ceremony.

Country music star Tyler Rich will be performing as well.

The virtual ceremony for all levels of graduates will be streamed on 49ers.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT.

